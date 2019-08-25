Beacon Financial Group Lowered Stake in Merck & Co New (MRK) by $356,568; Nn (NNBR) Shareholder Vanguard Group Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 48,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45M, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 212,553 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 17/05/2018 – Dutch insurer NN Group to quit tobacco holdings; 04/04/2018 – NN Group to Reappoint Delfin Rueda as CFO, Executive Board Member; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES NN, CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 03/04/2018 – NN,: PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL; 30/05/2018 – NN GROUP RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – INTENDS TO REAPPOINT DELFIN RUEDA AS MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD; 03/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NN Inc. Rtgs And Otlk Unchanged Following Acq; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – REAPPOINTMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE AFTER NOTIFICATION OF GENERAL MEETING AT AGM; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF NN GROUP N.V; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. may be close to the peak of its earnings cycle, but earnings still have room to climb, according to asset manager NN Investment Partners

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc. New (MRK) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 4,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 4,279 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 8,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; 23/04/2018 – Opinion: Combination immunotherapy may have failed in the Incyte/Merck trial, but it’s here to stay; 18/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-In Congo outbreak, Ebola vaccine faces reality tests; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va owns 0.57% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 22,648 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.35% or 22,244 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Associate accumulated 120,206 shares or 0.75% of the stock. The Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0.72% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Co holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 190,499 shares. Foster Motley stated it has 0.11% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Economic Planning Grp Inc Inc Adv has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Altavista Wealth Mngmt owns 14,238 shares. 1.26 million are held by Healthcor L P. Interocean Cap Llc accumulated 4,631 shares. Pggm stated it has 1.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Jump Trading Ltd reported 12,746 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt has 9,972 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (IJNK) by 27,052 shares to 38,122 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 50,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NNBR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.97 million shares or 4.49% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,940 are owned by Raymond James & Associates. Barclays Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 34,100 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 340,264 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,372 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). State Common Retirement Fund reported 42,000 shares. Smith Asset Lp reported 1,656 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 38,489 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 476,805 shares. Sei Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Us National Bank De stated it has 8,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.61% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 89,199 shares.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $25,950 activity.