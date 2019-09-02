Beacon Financial Group Lifted Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $361,340 as Stock Value Declined; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Value Rose, Cabot Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 6,713 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $594.01. About 281,798 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafayette reported 159 shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Com owns 176 shares. Fil reported 157,685 shares stake. 1,527 were accumulated by Aviance Capital Ltd Liability Co. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Com Il reported 19,957 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Inr Advisory Lc has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,863 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 265,829 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 911 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications accumulated 1.12% or 4,915 shares. Wendell David Assocs Incorporated owns 2,169 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Petrus Lta accumulated 173 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Management stated it has 2,380 shares or 3.13% of all its holdings. Benin Management reported 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 10,740 were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 64,362 shares to 329,597 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,738 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (FLOT).

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 38,826 shares to 595,918 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $983,418 for 7425.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Dorsal Mngmt Llc reported 281,500 shares. 1,691 were reported by Advsrs Asset Inc. Texas-based United Service Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 19,359 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ameritas Investment Prtn stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc accumulated 20 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sandler Cap has 0.17% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). California-based Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Chase Invest Counsel holds 2,020 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Parkside Bank And has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Llp reported 1.04 million shares.