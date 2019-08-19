Beacon Financial Group Lifted Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position By $780,326; Rmb Capital Management Has Cut By $10.54 Million Its Metlife (Put) (MET) Stake

Beacon Financial Group increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 20.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beacon Financial Group acquired 7,726 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Beacon Financial Group holds 45,193 shares with $4.58 million value, up from 37,467 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co now has $344.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81M shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Says Tariff Discussion Could be ‘Heated’ (Video); 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 26% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Metlife Inc (Put) (MET) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 251,000 shares as Metlife Inc (Put) (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 251,000 shares with $10.69 million value, down from 502,000 last quarter. Metlife Inc (Put) now has $42.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 7.15M shares traded or 48.99% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242.

Beacon Financial Group decreased Anheuser Busch (NYSE:BUD) stake by 39,759 shares to 26,106 valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) stake by 9,807 shares and now owns 10,066 shares. Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 20.68% above currents $107.72 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “The market has a technical problem, making it ‘vulnerable’ to a rapid sell-off, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winfield owns 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,883 shares. Golub Gp Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 2,185 shares. Caxton Associates LP holds 0.06% or 3,749 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 8,421 shares. Carlson Capital Management holds 0.1% or 3,803 shares. Hrt Ltd Com holds 27,162 shares. Cincinnati holds 60,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.95% or 10.88 million shares. Vantage Prtn Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 84,088 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 1.25% or 76,577 shares. Inv House Limited Liability invested in 0.58% or 52,934 shares. 121,829 are held by Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated. First Finance In has invested 0.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Co stated it has 106,006 shares. Sonata Cap Gp invested in 1.08% or 14,279 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset accumulated 0.36% or 11,800 shares. 124 were reported by Howe And Rusling Inc. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 150,549 shares. Edgar Lomax Va accumulated 0.67% or 229,641 shares. Payden And Rygel accumulated 303,000 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Dodge Cox, a California-based fund reported 46.43 million shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Kames Cap Plc reported 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Zebra Cap Limited Co holds 0.17% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 7,549 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0.13% or 1.09 million shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2.16 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 0.16% or 56,668 shares in its portfolio.

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Victory Cap Hldgs Inc stake by 126,853 shares to 770,220 valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) stake by 14,258 shares and now owns 36,682 shares. Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) was raised too.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife Fltg Rate Non Cum Preferred Stock Series A declares $0.2528 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UDR, MetLife Swap Interests In JV Operating Communities – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49’s average target is 8.05% above currents $45.35 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS.