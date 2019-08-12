Beacon Financial Group Lifted Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $780,326; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Decreased by $390,400 Its Holding

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 7,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 37,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.14. About 2.23 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. and China have a lot of negotiations ahead in order to iron out the trade frictions between them, according to Haibin Zhu, JPMorgan’s chief China economist; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 14/05/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 35,435 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 38,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $128.76. About 314,222 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM – Business Wire” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan raises its stock market forecast, sees a China trade deal and an easy Fed – CNBC” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (PFF) by 77,311 shares to 100,366 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,902 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.46 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.