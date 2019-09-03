Beacon Financial Group Increases Stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS); Ubs Oconnor Stake in Asml Hol (ASML) Has Decreased by $792.44 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Asml Hol (ASML) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 3,524 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663.00M, down from 7,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Asml Hol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $222.61. About 357,642 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 50,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 174,717 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 124,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.54% stake. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 107,113 shares. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi holds 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,780 shares. Barnett invested in 2.29% or 74,504 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 603 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 292,494 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,081 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 223,922 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 815 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.07% or 75,830 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amer Natl Insurance Com Tx, Texas-based fund reported 125,254 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas reported 134,920 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.51% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,751 shares to 25,795 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,902 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $651.51 million for 34.78 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

