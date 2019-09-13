Beacon Financial Group Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake By $746,020; Gorman Rupp Co (GRC)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Beacon Financial Group increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 65.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beacon Financial Group acquired 33,910 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Beacon Financial Group holds 85,519 shares with $1.91 million value, up from 51,609 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $51.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 12.75 million shares traded or 19.60% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY

Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.09, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 48 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 42 sold and trimmed stock positions in Gorman Rupp Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 13.67 million shares, down from 13.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gorman Rupp Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 30 Increased: 38 New Position: 10.

Beacon Financial Group decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 1,677 shares to 47,176 valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares (HYG) stake by 13,990 shares and now owns 9,292 shares. Spdr Ser Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 25.12% above currents $36.9 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, June 7 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,726 are owned by Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C. Overbrook Corporation holds 0.04% or 5,217 shares. Finemark Bancorp & Tru accumulated 0.02% or 10,019 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd reported 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id holds 0.02% or 6,466 shares. Duncker Streett Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,877 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter, a Virginia-based fund reported 188,148 shares. Moreover, Confluence Inv Management Lc has 0.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 159,097 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel owns 15,079 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 136,248 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 33,003 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise holds 7.70 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 1.24M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 15.57 million shares.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $887.23 million. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. It has a 23.4 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 2.19% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company for 292,027 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 83,095 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.82% invested in the company for 62,492 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 136,000 shares.

