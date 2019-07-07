Beacon Financial Group Increased Its Position in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by $2.65 Million; Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Lowered Holding by $3.39 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 50,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 174,717 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 124,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.26 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers Unsecured Notes to ‘B’ From ‘CCC+’; 04/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $100; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers plans launch of branded meal kits; 08/03/2018 – Oprah-Backed Weight Watchers Takes on Blue Apron With Meal Kits; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Weight Watchers Outlook to Stable From Positive/; 18/05/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Reports 11.0% Stake in Weight Watchers; 22/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – Weight Watchers at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 7.0C; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Sale by Weight Watchers Controlling Shareholder

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,953 shares to 11,318 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,141 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares to 629,266 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn).

