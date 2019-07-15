Beacon Financial Group Increased Its Cvs Caremark (CVS) Position; Covalent Partners Lifted Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Rose

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 50,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 174,717 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 124,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 3.06 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $141.94. About 316,744 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Commerce Inc stated it has 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Dana Inv Advisors has 1.27% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Quantres Asset stated it has 53,400 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Klingenstein Fields & Company Lc holds 305,587 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.5% or 131,511 shares. Cap Intll Investors owns 0.52% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22.59M shares. Chieftain Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 6.9% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,875 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Btc Cap stated it has 112,867 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Taconic Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 465,000 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,307 shares. Roberts Glore Company Incorporated Il reported 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 17,131 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.89% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,751 shares to 25,795 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpp Plc Adr (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 89,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,694 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Com (NYSE:MMP).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares to 161,125 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,540 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

