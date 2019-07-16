Beacon Financial Group Increased Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holding by $2.65 Million; Barr E S & Co Position in Markel Com (MKL) Boosted as Shares Rose

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,685 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.40 million, up from 71,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $14.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1100.3. About 15,002 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 50,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 174,717 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, up from 124,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 2.93 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24,836 shares to 55,304 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (FLOT) by 25,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,154 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73 million on Friday, February 1. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd stated it has 28,523 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Limited Liability accumulated 2,188 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 44,189 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 592,326 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 44,205 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 30,827 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advisors invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blair William And Communications Il stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lincoln Natl accumulated 13,581 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation New York invested in 1.19% or 47,550 shares. Private Ocean Limited invested in 49 shares. First Financial Bank Trust Of Newtown reported 4,740 shares. Uss Invest Ltd holds 0.03% or 45,827 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 75,830 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $18,448 activity. $101,300 worth of stock was bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15. 200 shares were bought by Connell K Bruce, worth $193,756.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,289 shares to 10,968 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,428 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.