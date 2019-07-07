Beacon Financial Group Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Cut as Stock Rose; Reinhart Partners Has Boosted Holding in Trueblue Com (TBI) by $722,062 as Stock Price Rose

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Trueblue Inc Com (TBI) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 31,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,859 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 88,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 181,172 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 4.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 08/03/2018 Rep. Jody Hice: Hice Receives True Blue Award, Scores 100 Percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q EPS 32c-EPS 38c; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q REV. $554M, EST. $570.5M (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 22C; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – DJ TrueBlue Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBI); 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 47C TO 53C, EST. 53C; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 7,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,925 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 121,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.94 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.15 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

