Beacon Financial Group Has Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.63 Million

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc analyzed 17,937 shares as the company's stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 66,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, down from 84,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 6.64M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 33,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 85,519 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 51,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 17.98 million shares traded or 67.82% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 14,078 shares to 55,160 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 24,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,922 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Smallcap Earni (EES) by 22,071 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $41.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Us by 11,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Ltd Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.98 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.