Beacon Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Enbridge (ENB) as Stock Price Declined; American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose While Nuwave Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $666,099

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 30,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 260,176 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, down from 290,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 300,926 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 225.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 6,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 8,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $963,000, up from 2,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $125.35. About 387,694 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM) by 5,196 shares to 135,173 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 50,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EUDG).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,894 shares to 39 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 12,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

