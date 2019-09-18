Beacon Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) as Valuation Declined; Condor Capital Management Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $840,492 as Market Value Declined

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) by 20.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 14,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 55,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 69,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 1.14M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 21/05/2018 – 58MK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – 38LI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 36JM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 83JG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 84XE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – 38NT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 68WN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY ASSUMING A CONTINUAL GRADUAL INCREASE OF RATES; 16/04/2018 – 37XI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 1,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $10.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.63. About 660,649 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 17,475 shares to 86,176 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) by 19,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,763 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.