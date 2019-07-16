Beacon Financial Group Has Trimmed Dominion Resources (D) Holding by $1.58 Million as Shares Rose; Cypress Capital Management Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.40 Million as Market Value Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 20,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, down from 197,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 15.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 20,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,085 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, down from 127,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $77.45. About 1.49 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10,285 shares to 16,095 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Invs Ltd invested in 233,128 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 2.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanson Doremus Inv holds 2.1% or 53,960 shares. Echo Street Ltd Liability reported 382,469 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,500 shares. The Georgia-based Chatham has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 92,111 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp stated it has 327,100 shares. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn accumulated 2.7% or 208,622 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Llc holds 5.8% or 299,218 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,795 shares. Verity Asset Management holds 0.9% or 6,586 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 249,865 shares. Mondrian Inv Ltd holds 2.81% or 753,652 shares. Hendley Company Inc accumulated 87,650 shares.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.89M for 24.20 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Bank & Trust has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dowling Yahnke has 5,449 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors accumulated 0.14% or 44,344 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc reported 541,959 shares stake. 111 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Argent Trust stated it has 31,666 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,164 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability holds 29,664 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Somerville Kurt F stated it has 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First National Tru has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). United Asset Strategies owns 74,177 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3,175 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rare Infrastructure Limited owns 1.54M shares for 8.07% of their portfolio. Canandaigua State Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM) by 5,196 shares to 135,173 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SPY) by 9,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).