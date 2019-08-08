Beacon Financial Group Has Trimmed Amgen (AMGN) Stake By $897,939; Franks International NV (FI) Sentiment Is 1.13

Beacon Financial Group decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 15.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beacon Financial Group sold 4,751 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Beacon Financial Group holds 25,795 shares with $4.90M value, down from 30,546 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $111.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $183.54. About 2.02M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX

Franks International NV (FI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 44 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 39 reduced and sold their equity positions in Franks International NV. The funds in our database now own: 85.01 million shares, down from 90.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Franks International NV in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 29 Increased: 31 New Position: 13.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the gas and oil exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: International Services, U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk.

Bain Capital Investors Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. for 8.51 million shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc owns 16.14 million shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 404,958 shares. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Corecommodity Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 46,545 shares.

