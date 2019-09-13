Beacon Financial Group Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $3.17 Million; Ar Asset Management Stake in General Motors Company (GM) Cut by $979,260 as Share Value Rose

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 25,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 115,610 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, down from 141,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 1.25 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 15/03/2018 – INCHEON, South Korea — Union leaders at GM Korea decided Thursday not to demand a salary increase and bonus payments this year on condition that the U.S. automaker withdraws its plan to shut down a factory in the southwestern port city of Gunsan; 10/05/2018 – S.KOREA FIN MIN SAYS GM, KDB TO SIGN BINDING DEAL ON MAY 11; 31/05/2018 – General Motors Will Also Invest $1.1B in GM Cruise; 06/03/2018 – Uber’s self-driving trucks haul cargo on Arizona highways; 18/04/2018 – GM Announces $16.5 Billion Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – TRUMP CONSIDERING 232 TRADE INVESTIGATION OF AUTO IMPORTS ON NATIONAL SECURITY GROUNDS -SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL; 11/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS FOR BAYER-MONSANTO DEAL ADDRESS COMPETITION CONCERNS FOR SUPPLY OF GM COTTON SEEDS AS IT IS MERGER TO MONOPOLY IN SA; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-KDB COULD INJECT AROUND 500 BLN WON INTO GM KOREA, PREFERABLY VIA A RIGHTS OFFERING – KDB CHAIRMAN

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 77.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 16,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,890 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30 million, up from 20,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $219.18. About 13.79M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 5.19 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 14,078 shares to 55,160 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,970 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

