Beacon Financial Group Has Raised By $2.65 Million Its Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stake; EL Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) Shorts Increased By 33.25%

EL Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) had an increase of 33.25% in short interest. LOCO's SI was 3.67 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 33.25% from 2.76 million shares previously. With 398,100 avg volume, 9 days are for EL Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)'s short sellers to cover LOCO's short positions. The SI to EL Pollo Loco Holdings Inc's float is 16.59%. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 421,544 shares traded or 3.40% up from the average. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500.

Beacon Financial Group increased Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) stake by 40.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beacon Financial Group acquired 50,024 shares as Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS)'s stock declined 2.55%. The Beacon Financial Group holds 174,717 shares with $9.42 million value, up from 124,693 last quarter. Cvs Caremark Corporation now has $80.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 8.53M shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Among 12 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.50’s average target is 21.02% above currents $61.56 stock price. CVS Health had 22 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, May 2. UBS has “Buy” rating and $6700 target. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, April 18. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $75 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Mizuho maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Cap Management reported 60,185 shares. Beach Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.51% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Putnam Fl Mngmt holds 0.4% or 88,718 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7.96M shares. Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 12.18M shares. First Commonwealth Pa has 0.39% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sigma Investment Counselors accumulated 34,003 shares. Brinker Cap owns 167,408 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Stevens Mngmt LP holds 0.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 212,461 shares. Farallon Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mirador Capital Partners Lp holds 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,014 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.45% or 163,819 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on August 07, 2019

Beacon Financial Group decreased Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) stake by 115,405 shares to 985,058 valued at $42.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 67,438 shares and now owns 56,455 shares. Hanesbrand Inc (NYSE:HBI) was reduced too.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 01, 2019