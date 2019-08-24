Beacon Financial Group Has Lowered Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $454,949; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) Raised by $3.18 Million

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 161.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 17,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 29,125 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 11,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 7,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 113,925 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 121,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Loeb Prns Corporation has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 630 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 30,000 shares. Howland Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cna Finance Corp invested in 58,715 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.82% or 974,271 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Company invested in 0.01% or 3,760 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.26% or 35,714 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 15,708 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 16,484 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23,753 shares. Burns J W Commerce holds 1.23% or 85,207 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Co holds 0.38% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Estabrook Management has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Accredited Investors Incorporated invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Greenwood Associates Ltd Llc holds 24,749 shares. 10 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Liberty Capital Mgmt holds 1,997 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Merchants Corp reported 3,920 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 2,135 shares. 63,000 were reported by Bp Plc. Intrust Bankshares Na reported 2,438 shares. 60,425 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Ftb holds 4,632 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 4,670 shares. Arcadia Inv Mi has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 44,590 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 0.04% or 536 shares.

