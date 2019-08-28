Beacon Financial Group Has Lowered Its Ventas (VTR) Position by $4.25 Million as Shares Rose; Robinson Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) as Shares Were Volatile

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 75,311 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 425,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 59,361 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 54.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 67,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 56,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, down from 123,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 601,507 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 37,746 shares to 244,776 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM) by 329,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,915 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.25M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

