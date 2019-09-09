Beacon Financial Group Has Lowered Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $1.10 Million; Valuation Declined; Force Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Copart (CPRT) by $1.33 Million

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.88. About 1.00M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 30,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 260,176 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, down from 290,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 1.37M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,300 were reported by Prudential Plc. Telemus Ltd has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Moreover, Cls Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 61 shares. Fdx stated it has 4,326 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caprock reported 4,991 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0.05% or 23.03 million shares. 113,053 are held by Td Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il stated it has 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 1.38 million shares. Covey Cap Advisors Ltd holds 4.07% or 49,850 shares. New York-based Tower Research (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 48,063 were accumulated by Atria Invs Limited Liability. Smith Thomas W has 6.58% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 145,800 shares.

