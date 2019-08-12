Beacon Financial Group Has Lifted By $361,340 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; G4S plc (LON:GFS) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Beacon Financial Group increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 21.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beacon Financial Group acquired 203 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Beacon Financial Group holds 1,148 shares with $2.04M value, up from 945 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $894.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal

Among 5 analysts covering G4S PLC (LON:GFS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. G4S PLC had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 7. The stock of G4S plc (LON:GFS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GFS in report on Monday, March 11 with “Equal Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, April 25. See G4S plc (LON:GFS) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 200.00 Initiates Starts

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight New Target: GBX 200.00 Initiates Starts

25/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 225.00 New Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,545 were accumulated by Fulton Savings Bank Na. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 521 shares. Bangor Financial Bank stated it has 858 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Millennium Lc holds 0.45% or 167,645 shares. First Amer Bancshares holds 1.16% or 9,003 shares. Marco Inv Ltd Com reported 313 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management holds 1.92% or 3,695 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 2.71% or 2,637 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 177,353 are held by Tybourne Cap Management (Hk) Ltd. Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 422 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 1.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Beacon Financial Group decreased Wisdomtree Tr stake by 64,362 shares to 329,597 valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 8,035 shares and now owns 113,846 shares. Ishares (PFF) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 21.64% above currents $1807.58 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 18. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Evercore maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company has market cap of 2.77 billion GBP. The firm offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as design, built, and integration systems. It has a 68.63 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm offers cash solutions, such as outsourcing cash management services; consultancy services to central banks and commercial banks on overall cash management strategy and cash cycle efficiency; managing ATMs; cash management services; and secure transportation of cash.

The stock decreased 3.62% or GBX 6.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 178.45. About 1.63M shares traded. G4S plc (LON:GFS) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.