Beacon Financial Group Has Increased By $2.65 Million Its Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stake; Southside Bancshares Has 0.7 Sentiment

Beacon Financial Group increased Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) stake by 40.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beacon Financial Group acquired 50,024 shares as Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Beacon Financial Group holds 174,717 shares with $9.42M value, up from 124,693 last quarter. Cvs Caremark Corporation now has $77.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.69. About 5.37 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6

Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.44, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 33 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 47 trimmed and sold stock positions in Southside Bancshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 17.12 million shares, down from 17.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Southside Bancshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 47 Increased: 27 New Position: 6.

Analysts await Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.58 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.58 per share. SBSI’s profit will be $19.58 million for 13.87 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Southside Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $91,604 activity.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.76 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate.

More notable recent Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)â€™s Upcoming 1.0% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Walthausen & Co. Llc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. for 227,038 shares. Third Avenue Management Llc owns 198,385 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group Inc. has 0.4% invested in the company for 46,633 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Proshare Advisors Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 276,825 shares.

The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 72,059 shares traded. Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) has risen 0.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SBSI News: 24/04/2018 – Virginia AG: April 24, 2018 – Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Southside Virginia; 06/03/2018 Rep. Moore: Rep. Moore Calls for Investigation into Southside SSA Office Closure; 02/05/2018 – Southside Market & Barbeque Announces New Location; 08/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority Financial 3/8/2018 3/8/2018; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Moore: Investigation Opened into Southside SSA Office Closure; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Southside Elementary Charter School Mon, 3/12/2018, 5:30 PM; 20/03/2018 – Ovolo Southside brings a unique theatrical experience to visitors with HKAPA; 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Gamma As reported 298,733 shares. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,348 shares. Miller Howard Inc Ny stated it has 125,331 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 75,582 are held by Oakbrook Limited Liability Company. Sigma Planning has 0.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 49,427 shares. Pennsylvania Co holds 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 28,064 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 55,326 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 42,001 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.5% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Strs Ohio has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 2.71 million are owned by Coho Prns. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 1.53M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Sfe Counsel reported 7,370 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.31% or 617,089 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $76 highest and $58 lowest target. $70.88’s average target is 16.79% above currents $60.69 stock price. CVS Health had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. Citigroup maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.

Beacon Financial Group decreased Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) stake by 20,820 shares to 107,085 valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares (IWD) stake by 12,434 shares and now owns 12,024 shares. Ishares (PFF) was reduced too.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.