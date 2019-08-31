Beacon Financial Group Has Decreased Southern Co (SO) Position as Share Price Rose; Charles Schwab (SCHW) Market Value Declined While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Increased Its Stake

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 68,526 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 57,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 6.68 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 8,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 113,846 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 121,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 7.15 million shares traded or 56.98% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

