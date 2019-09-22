Beacon Financial Group Has Decreased Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $677,625; Share Price Rose; Legal & General Group Plc Has Increased Stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 9,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.81% . The institutional investor held 78,977 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71 million, up from 69,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Universal Health Rlty Incm T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $101.76. About 195,446 shares traded or 165.15% up from the average. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 40.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q FFO 84c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Universal Health Realty Short-Interest Ratio Up 35% to 12 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Realty Income Trus, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHT); 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 15/03/2018 – Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend; 08/03/2018 Universal Health Realty Trust: Gayle L. Capozzalo Elected to Board of Trustees, James E. Dalton Jr. to Retire in June; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $300 MLN

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 4,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,606 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 21,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 74,747 shares to 6,811 shares, valued at $151,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 13,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,138 shares, and cut its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 48,815 shares. Venator Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 8.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weiss Multi holds 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 232,937 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Novare Lc holds 6,696 shares. Holderness Investments has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Birch Hill Invest Limited Company has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,130 shares. Hartford Fincl Inc reported 2.08% stake. 62,119 were reported by Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 3,499 shares. Jacobs And Co Ca reported 91,340 shares stake. Freestone Cap Lc invested in 0.06% or 16,194 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.42% stake. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,727 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Pfd Sec And Income (FPE) by 43,658 shares to 915,913 shares, valued at $17.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust North American (EMLP) by 126,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EUDG).