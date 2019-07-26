Beacon Financial Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Enbridge (ENB) by $1.10 Million as Market Value Rose; Df Dent & Co Lowered Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake by $1.26 Million

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 30,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,176 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, down from 290,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 2.93M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 9,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, down from 114,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $130.61. About 3.32M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 100,728 shares to 156,418 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesee And Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 108,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 670,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Prtn holds 0.9% or 69,313 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 21,072 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 102,576 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs Limited. Tekla Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 897,990 shares. Quantum Mngmt accumulated 8,832 shares. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas has 3.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 189,344 shares. 14,566 are held by Cape Ann Retail Bank. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 100 shares. Butensky Cohen Fin Security Inc owns 16,631 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Hldg Lc invested in 0% or 21,153 shares. Nine Masts Capital Limited has invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pacific Global Mngmt has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Security Retail Bank Of So Dak invested in 2.65% or 15,124 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $790.61M for 21.55 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.