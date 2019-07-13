Beacon Financial Group Has Cut Its Southern Co (SO) Holding by $409,785; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Raised Holding in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by $411,516

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 34,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,588 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 86,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 76,956 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 8,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,846 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 121,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 4.16M shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1.40M shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (IJNK) by 27,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

