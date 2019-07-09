Beacon Financial Group Has Boosted By $2.65 Million Its Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holding; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Evercore maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Evercore has “Hold” rating and $105 target. See Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) latest ratings:

Beacon Financial Group increased Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) stake by 40.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beacon Financial Group acquired 50,024 shares as Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Beacon Financial Group holds 174,717 shares with $9.42M value, up from 124,693 last quarter. Cvs Caremark Corporation now has $71.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 5.82M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software services and products for IT security worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.69 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It has a 23.38 P/E ratio. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security activities and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $120.27. About 574,529 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 33 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by UBS. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse.

Beacon Financial Group decreased Spdr Ser Tr stake by 23,362 shares to 258,111 valued at $20.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr stake by 64,362 shares and now owns 329,597 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold $11.49 million worth of stock. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.