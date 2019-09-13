Beacon Financial Group Decreased Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position; Wunderlich Securities Raised B. Riley Wealth Management (PFLT) Holding

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (PFLT) stake by 17.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc acquired 33,167 shares as B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (PFLT)’s stock declined 11.01%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 226,011 shares with $2.61M value, up from 192,844 last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now has $452.86M valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 172,608 shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin

Beacon Financial Group decreased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 22.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beacon Financial Group sold 4,875 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Beacon Financial Group holds 16,606 shares with $2.32 million value, down from 21,481 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $250.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 1,423 shares to 4,218 valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. stake by 8,471 shares and now owns 39,203 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold PFLT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 4.96% less from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group One Trading LP invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Ares Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.05% or 54,248 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc stated it has 640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Rech reported 94,664 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Serv Inc has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). 561,448 were reported by Punch & Associates Inv Management. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 92,923 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Greenwich Investment Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 144,079 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated accumulated 0% or 750 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) or 78,893 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 355,529 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 200,775 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). B Riley Wealth stated it has 226,011 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 27,624 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $898,547 activity. PENN ARTHUR H bought $117,343 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) on Tuesday, August 13. Efrat Aviv had bought 8,200 shares worth $98,817 on Friday, May 17. KATZ SAMUEL L bought $285,408 worth of stock.

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Prices $301.4 Million Debut CLO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday 9/6 Insider Buying Report: ORGO, PFLT – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Schedules Earnings Release of Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 111,210 shares. Whittier Tru reported 1.16% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 0.39% or 9.83 million shares. Swedbank stated it has 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 15,753 were accumulated by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. Loomis Sayles & Company Lp has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,364 shares. Lipe Dalton invested in 2,530 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Westwood Group Inc reported 0.92% stake. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 112,158 shares. General Investors Company has 0.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 50,000 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 104,198 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 6,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rockshelter Cap Management Limited Company holds 3.68% or 76,902 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt invested in 80,806 shares or 1.68% of the stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.49% above currents $137.5 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $132 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8.

Beacon Financial Group increased First Trust Iv Tactical High Yield (HYLS) stake by 8,327 shares to 304,614 valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares stake by 12,290 shares and now owns 104,463 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (EUDG) was raised too.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 31.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.