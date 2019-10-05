Beacon Financial Group Cut Holding in Berkley W R (WRB) by $316,420; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Share Price Declined, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Boosted Position by $378,100

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 4,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 25,504 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 30,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 444,019 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 7,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 95,957 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.87 million, up from 88,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 2.74M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines said it canceled about 40 flights for engine inspections following the deadly accident that occurred last week; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 82.5 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 84.0 PERCENT IN APRIL 2017; 02/05/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Engine Inspections Complete; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Returns Value To Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 81.0 PCT VS 79.0 PCT YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – A Southwest Airlines Engine Explodes, Killing a Passenger

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 201,620 shares to 208,922 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 12,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,194 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Aureus Asset Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. 5,849 were accumulated by Texas Yale Capital. Reilly Financial Ltd reported 10,330 shares stake. Victory Capital Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 70,799 shares. Raymond James Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 70,122 shares. The New York-based Hrt Fincl Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). British Columbia Mngmt Corporation has 57,910 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl has 794,570 shares. Provise Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4,969 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 35,048 shares. Tyvor Capital Ltd Co has invested 2.72% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). New Hampshire-based Amer Tru Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 1.63% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 113,818 shares.

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. WRB’s profit will be $120.43 million for 27.43 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.51% negative EPS growth.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Pfd Sec And Income (FPE) by 43,658 shares to 915,913 shares, valued at $17.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EUDG).