Beacon Financial Group Boosted Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $780,326; Share Value Rose; Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holder Security Capital Research & Management Has Cut Stake as Stock Declined

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 7,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 37,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS THEY WILL REVIEW INVESTMENTS IN PRIVATE PRISONS; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 37.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 266,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 446,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.12 million, down from 712,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 835,118 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.04% or 6,780 shares. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division holds 0.04% or 2,332 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 391,456 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 5,547 shares. Appleton Prns Ma reported 3,662 shares. Forward Lc holds 0.14% or 7,800 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.38% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Allstate Corporation reported 0.12% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,774 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 73,030 shares. Raymond James Fincl Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 60,644 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,827 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 76 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,983 are owned by Quadrant Llc. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 696 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco Interest Invsts accumulated 90,825 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass owns 22,663 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 1.04% or 261.16 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Diversified Trust invested in 0.2% or 40,923 shares. Amp Capital Limited accumulated 1.47M shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Incorporated has 48,730 shares. 9,254 are held by First Dallas. Hartford stated it has 444,109 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Pitcairn holds 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 38,008 shares. Cadinha Ltd Llc stated it has 3.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trustco Fincl Bank Corporation N Y has invested 3.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares by 161,728 shares to 92,173 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,902 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWD).