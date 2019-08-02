Beacon Financial Group Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lowered Nokia (NOK) Position

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Nokia Corp (NOK) stake by 25.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 125,585 shares as Nokia Corp (NOK)’s stock rose 3.64%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 366,759 shares with $2.09 million value, down from 492,344 last quarter. Nokia Corp now has $30.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 22.92M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 16/04/2018 – The Columbian: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 03/05/2018 – The Nokia 6.1 arrives in the United States; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Underlying Reasons For Soft Networks Margins Are Temporary, 1Q Not The New Normal, Will Rebound in Coming Quarters; 31/05/2018 – Nokia sells digital health venture, executive to leave; 21/03/2018 – French lawmakers seek scrutiny over Macron on foreign takeovers; 10/04/2018 – GOOG: Google in talks to buy Nokia airborne broadband system, Bl; 13/03/2018 – Solidium invests in Nokia Corporation; 27/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN LATE 2Q ’18

Beacon Financial Group increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 21.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beacon Financial Group acquired 203 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Beacon Financial Group holds 1,148 shares with $2.04M value, up from 945 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $917.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71 million shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 18/05/2018 – The Center of Retail 2018: Enterprise Order Management – Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers List; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $340.67 million for 22.38 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) stake by 128,829 shares to 257,680 valued at $7.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 10,879 shares and now owns 74,644 shares. Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) was raised too.

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nokia: Finally En Route To $8 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raymond James boosts Nokia after earnings; shares +11% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nokia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Seriously, Nokiaâ€™s 5G Portfolio Makes NOK Stock Worth a Shot – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect As Nokia Publishes Q2 2019 Results? – Forbes” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Beacon Financial Group decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 8,495 shares to 169,738 valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares (IEF) stake by 3,866 shares and now owns 2,795 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Svcs has 7.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Primecap Mgmt Ca, California-based fund reported 317,128 shares. 1,141 are held by Philadelphia Tru Co. Swedbank stated it has 3.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Invsts Mngmt invested in 3,422 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Atlas Browninc accumulated 819 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd owns 1.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,082 shares. Connable Office owns 3,026 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 123,606 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Tiemann Invest accumulated 1.18% or 873 shares. Raymond James invested in 384,256 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 0.15% or 1,470 shares. Park National Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,135 shares. The Maryland-based Family Firm Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1.25M are held by Franklin Res.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, March 15 report. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.