Beach Point Capital Management LP Upped Position in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) as Share Value Were Volatile; Cummins (CMI) Holding Held by Hartford Financial Management Inc

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $162.88. About 574,553 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 62.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 454,994 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 726,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $695.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.0158 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7058. About 402,942 shares traded or 27.35% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PPR – $.0260 August Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YH CEF Report September | Some Surprise Cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,873 activity.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 193,170 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0.03% or 20,950 shares. Shufro Rose And Com Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 173,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management reported 122,188 shares. Moreover, Asset has 0.01% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 116,602 shares. Gradient Invests invested in 9,820 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 771,926 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,000 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,643 shares. 18,710 are owned by United Advisers Limited Liability. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp invested in 0% or 41,225 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 14,550 shares. Private Advisor Grp holds 0.01% or 345,064 shares in its portfolio. 149,715 were reported by Mariner Inv Gru Limited Liability Company. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $299.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 44,241 shares to 45,464 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.