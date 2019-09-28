Beach Point Capital Management LP Upped Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Position by $1.82 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 368,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 4,270 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $485,000, down from 372,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.48M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 62.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 454,994 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 726,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 363,957 shares traded or 14.97% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $371.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 193,170 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

