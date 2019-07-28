Beach Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Eqt (EQT) Stake by $5.30 Million; Gramercy Funds Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) as Stock Value Declined

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 264,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 712,762 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78M, down from 977,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 6.57M shares traded or 57.45% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN EQT CORP – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – EQT CORP – EVALUATING POTENTIAL SALE OF NON-CORE PRODUCTION & RELATED GATHERING & PIPELINE ASSETS IN HURON PLAY; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SAYS NEXT STEP ON STRUCTURE IS SPIN OFF OF NEWCO; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 20/03/2018 – EQT DISCLOSES REASON SCHLOTTERBECK STEPPED DOWN IN FILING; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2020 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.5 BLN – $0.7 BLN; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Swings to Loss, Sets Out Midstream Separation

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 4.68M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 369,800 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation. Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 110,278 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 19,079 shares in its portfolio. Sir Capital LP owns 1.07 million shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 368,153 shares. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 4.31 million shares. Blackrock accumulated 30.79M shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 405,947 shares. Moreover, Highbridge Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Moreover, Raymond James Ser Advisors has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 38,917 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 296,879 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Texas-based Fruth Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Odey Asset Grp reported 423,663 shares.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. Smith Jimmi Sue had bought 6,000 shares worth $118,740 on Thursday, March 14. 12,660 shares valued at $263,328 were bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, March 29. Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, March 29. $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1. On Monday, April 1 the insider MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503. On Tuesday, February 19 the insider Smith David Joseph bought $320,208.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 741,101 shares to 819,615 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.31M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 1.97M shares. 36,720 are owned by Qvt Limited Partnership. Birch Run LP stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 39,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Moreover, Vanguard Incorporated has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Oppenheimer And Company holds 0.01% or 24,350 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested 2.09% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 70,689 shares. Canyon Cap Advisors Ltd Llc reported 2% stake. Smithfield accumulated 200 shares. 115 are owned by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd. Sailingstone Cap Prns Limited Liability reported 1.39 million shares. 23,610 were accumulated by Coastline Tru.