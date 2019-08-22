Beach Point Capital Management LP Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) Has Decreased by $1.15 Million as Share Price Declined; Miller Investment Management LP Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Valuation Rose

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 19,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 192,832 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54 million, down from 212,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 1.40 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS SUSPECTS JOBLESS RATE WILL FALL MORE THAN MPC BASE CASE; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 14,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 34,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $137.18. About 9.42M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 155,714 shares to 350,557 shares, valued at $32.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Cap Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 6,452 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 803,898 are held by Coldstream. Stanley invested in 2,207 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bancorp Of Stockton invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ckw Group has 1,720 shares. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,700 shares. Bloom Tree Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7.6% or 591,996 shares. Moreover, Md Sass Invsts Serv has 2.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,359 shares. Moreover, Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,065 shares. Oakmont accumulated 496,423 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Communication invested 5.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 260,132 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 1.69 million shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Company Limited has invested 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Assetmark holds 0.01% or 16,829 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh invested in 141,459 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Town And Country Bancorp And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 37,794 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Huntington State Bank reported 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Parkside Bancshares Tru has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cypress Llc (Wy) accumulated 943 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cypress Capital Gp reported 24,594 shares stake. Van Eck Corp invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 4,998 were reported by Haverford Trust Co. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 30,691 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 6,692 shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 4.55M shares to 16.38M shares, valued at $99.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 741,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ).