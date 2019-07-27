Beach Point Capital Management LP Stake in Aar (AIR) Has Raised by $2.32 Million; Compton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Valuation Rose

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 215,536 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 29.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP. UPDATES 4Q VIEW ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 23,135 shares to 528,370 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,761 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial owns 262,277 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,968 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 1,000 shares. 50,349 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co accumulated 86,449 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.01% or 29,934 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). 3,675 were accumulated by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Credit Suisse Ag reported 44,966 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 1,416 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 13,617 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Sei Invs Co holds 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 11,415 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake.