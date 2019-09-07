Beach Point Capital Management LP Raised Its Position in Moneygram Intl (MGI) by $2.22 Million; Pembroke Management LTD Has Decreased Its Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stake by $2.65 Million; Stock Price Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 50,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 350,836 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69M, down from 400,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 111,487 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.30M market cap company. The stock increased 11.06% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 3.17M shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 14/05/2018 – Sand Grove Capital Management Exits Position in MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 8% AND 10%; 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss $52.5M; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 42,750 shares to 254,400 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP) by 38,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Days To Buy Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Pintec Technology, Cadence Bancorporation, Eldorado Resorts, and Nordstrom on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Athene Holding’s (NYSE:ATH) 23% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MoneyGram (MGI) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Crypto News: Ripple to Ramp Up Investments; Mastercard’s Blockchain Hiring Spree – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why MoneyGram is Down Nearly 80% in a Year: What’s Further? – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : AMD, MGI, QQQ, NIO, SAP, BA, QD, TQQQ, TVIX, NVAX, RIG, WAGE – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is MoneyGram (MGI) Down 32.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa reported 10,254 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 4,250 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. The Australia-based Amp Ltd has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 38,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 74,855 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc reported 2,614 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Gabelli Funds Limited Com has invested 0.01% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,539 shares. Aperio Gp Lc holds 0% or 23,793 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 35,898 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 1.60M shares or 0% of the stock.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,239 shares to 94,761 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,110 shares, and cut its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.