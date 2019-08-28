Beach Point Capital Management LP Raised Its Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding by $2.53 Million; U S G (USG) Holder Yakira Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $1.20 Million

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 133,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 633,258 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 9.61M shares traded or 5.95% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 120,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 148,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/04/2018 – USG Files Investor Presentation and Sends Letter to Stockholders; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD DISCUSSES KNAUF CAMPAIGN IN FILING; 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed building products maker USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF MADE $40.10 SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG IN NOV. 2017; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Hasn’t Responded to Proposal on USG Stake; 23/04/2018 – Knauf Sends Letter to USG Shareholders Urging Them to Vote AGAINST All Four USG Director Nominees on GOLD Proxy Card Today; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS IN LETTER CONTINUES TO DENY OR DELAY RESPONSE TO REQUEST, WILL UNFORTUNATELY HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO COMMENCE ACTION IN COURTS; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 26/04/2018 – USG FILES INVESTOR PRESENTATION-SENDS LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS; 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ‘ENCOURAGED’ THAT THE USG BOARD AUTHORIZED TALKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 100,611 shares. Northern holds 0% or 428,817 shares. Westpac Bk reported 60,485 shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,561 shares. Highland Management LP holds 20,000 shares. 362,312 were reported by Barclays Pcl. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Natixis holds 0.44% or 1.60 million shares. Moors Cabot invested 0.08% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 0.02% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 14,494 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 4,213 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 2.87% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.12% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1.88 million shares.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 372,972 shares to 752,572 shares, valued at $55.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 86,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 222,772 shares to 638,689 shares, valued at $18.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,495 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

