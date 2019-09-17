Beach Point Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) as Stock Value Rose; Parametric Portfolio Associates Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Lowered by $1.54 Million as Share Value Declined

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 9,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 314,082 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.46M, down from 323,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $163.1. About 260,017 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 569,376 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.54M, down from 655,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 245,840 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Br; 17/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys; 07/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette InstaLift® In The United; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette lnstaLift® In The United States; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune, in Order to Obtain Necessary Governmental Approval of the Tribune Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Information About Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Info About Agreements to Sell TV Stations Related to Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Investments LLC Exits Sinclair Broadcast

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Wafra Incorporated holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 46,876 shares. 6,799 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 321 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg owns 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 473,736 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has 0.23% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 4,408 were reported by Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mariner Limited has invested 0.28% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Hexavest has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Raymond James Financial Services Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 42,400 shares. Advisory holds 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 1,487 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 80,667 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap stated it has 234 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santen Pharmaceutical Adr (SNPHY) by 258,129 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Real Asset Inc Com (JRI) by 65,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.17 million for 20.91 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sinclair Acquires 20% Interest In YES Network – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ABC, Sinclair Face Boycott Threats For Airing Ad Featuring Burning Picture Of AOC – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 33.99 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Serv owns 6,318 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 4,345 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 20,647 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Company. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 937,637 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.1% or 119,980 shares. Cyrus Cap Prtn LP has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 3.73 million are owned by Blackrock Inc. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 0.02% or 1.27M shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 8,620 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 184,992 shares. 9,964 were reported by Alps Advisors. Creative Planning accumulated 35,774 shares. Cap Mgmt Corporation Va holds 3.63% or 244,675 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Sg Americas Securities Ltd accumulated 0% or 10,251 shares.