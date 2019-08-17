Beach Point Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $25.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; Capital International LTD Decreased Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position by $2.00 Million

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 55.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 999,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 814,892 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 4.11 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGM Resorts International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGM); 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS; 14/05/2018 – MGM Resorts ‘Applauds’ Supreme Court Allowing States the ‘Opportunity to Protect Consumers and Benefit the Public by Regulating and Taxing Sports Betting’; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS COMMENTS ON U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 166,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 20,497 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 187,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 9.41M shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48M for 9.80 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,596 are held by First Mercantile Tru. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 15.06 million shares. Cap Rech Global holds 502,767 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 487,442 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 7.66M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. James invested in 2,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.05% or 69,410 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 28,090 are held by Wright Invsts Incorporated. Fil owns 922,129 shares. Us Bancorporation De, Minnesota-based fund reported 174,583 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 724,787 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.32% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,935 shares to 76,414 shares, valued at $12.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 23,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.86M for 22.12 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.07% or 487,464 shares. Architects owns 339 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1.96M shares. First Personal Financial Services holds 0.01% or 1,025 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 59,196 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Limited. Pnc Grp accumulated 135,676 shares or 0% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 187,607 shares. World Asset Mgmt owns 32,281 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 19,461 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.90 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Long Pond Capital LP holds 1.41 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 2.27 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Intl Incorporated Ca has invested 0.08% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Vanguard Gp invested 0.05% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of stock. Another trade for 800,000 shares valued at $20.32M was made by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8.