Beach Point Capital Management LP Lowered Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake as Share Value Rose; Tig Advisors Has Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $132.01. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 222,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 638,689 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, down from 861,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 465,519 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York, New York-based fund reported 66,326 shares. Da Davidson And holds 1.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 459,548 shares. Liberty Management invested in 1.58% or 24,336 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 19,411 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 2,847 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Management has invested 0.56% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Planning Limited Co holds 26,372 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 8.60 million shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Company owns 9,423 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,994 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.99% or 27,495 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability stated it has 447,643 shares. M&T Bancorporation holds 0.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 657,849 shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,075 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was sold by Bailey Robert J.. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of stock.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.20 million for 55.23 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 133,258 shares to 633,258 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 4.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI).

