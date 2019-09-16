Beach Point Capital Management LP Lifted Nrg Energy (NRG) Position by $875,000; Roberts Glore & Company Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $397,632

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 378,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29M, up from 353,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 760,014 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 9.46M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas Story Son Ltd Company reported 53,520 shares stake. National Pension Ser reported 4.15M shares. Texas-based Hwg Hldgs Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 13,165 shares. First City Mgmt Inc holds 3.55% or 63,546 shares in its portfolio. Compton Mngmt Inc Ri holds 2.41% or 74,273 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd has invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grace And White New York has 0.76% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sweden-based Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arrow has invested 0.99% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Da Davidson & Communications invested in 0.77% or 540,952 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested in 0.09% or 253,179 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 75,494 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Salient Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 18,608 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited invested in 8,901 shares or 0.77% of the stock.

