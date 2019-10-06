Beach Point Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by $1.82 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; Kla (KLAC) Holder Boston Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $5.43 Million

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 62.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 454,994 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 726,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 520,334 shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boston Partners increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 46,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.98M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $161.11. About 1.01 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 250,000 shares to 383,258 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.42 million activity. Anderson Kimberly A bought $1,873 worth of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) on Thursday, September 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl reported 21,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Q Global Advisors Lc holds 0.93% or 193,259 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 60,235 shares. Invesco Limited reported 2.20 million shares. Whittier owns 14,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kcm Inv Limited Liability accumulated 77,216 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Limited Company invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 19,000 are owned by Eidelman Virant Cap. 122,188 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Beach Point Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.18 million shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 52,162 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 1,500 shares. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 173,000 shares. Mariner Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.26% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 240,264 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wright holds 2,358 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2,513 shares. Epoch Inv Partners Inc owns 0.05% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 89,349 shares. Synovus Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 1,564 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.31% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.06% or 42,100 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 3,371 shares stake. Piedmont Inv reported 55,260 shares. Psagot House Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Alps Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Highvista Strategies Llc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Delphi Ma owns 11,889 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Theleme Prtnrs Llp stated it has 1.02 million shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).