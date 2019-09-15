Beach Point Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by $1.82 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; As Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Rose, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Lifted Stake by $368,280

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 62.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 454,994 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 726,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 146,068 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 6,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 377,525 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.88M, up from 370,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 1.31 million shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PPR – $.0260 August Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman swaps Prudential for Voya on Conviction List – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Voya Financial Releases 2018/2019 Impact Report: A Secure Financial Future for All – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1,873 activity.

