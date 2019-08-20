Beach Point Capital Management LP Lifted Aar (AIR) Position; Last Week Green Dot (GDOT) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Green Dot has $100 highest and $2900 lowest target. $72.86’s average target is 139.51% above currents $30.42 stock price. Green Dot had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Thursday, March 14 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $94 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Wood. See Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) latest ratings:

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased Aar Corp (AIR) stake by 14.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp acquired 72,449 shares as Aar Corp (AIR)’s stock rose 24.51%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 562,826 shares with $18.30M value, up from 490,377 last quarter. Aar Corp now has $1.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 143,367 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 50C; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 21/05/2018 – AAR DOESN’T SEE FY19 EFFECT ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold Green Dot Corporation shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.35% or 28,552 shares. Pdt Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 264,376 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 10,480 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 28,422 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,750 shares. Pitcairn Com has 5,963 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Ltd Company holds 10,438 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Lc, California-based fund reported 85,109 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 4,296 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 32,742 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 275,256 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 11,947 shares.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Green Dot Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Green Dot? – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Green Dot CEO Steve Streit and 2 Big Financial Headlines – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hagens Berman Reminds Green Dot (GDOT) Investors of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation into Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50000+ to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot’s New Bank Account — Here’s Why Investors Should Pay Attention – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

The stock increased 2.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 648,340 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 1,377 shares. Gsa Capital Llp owns 13,617 shares. Northern has invested 0.01% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). State Street owns 1.72 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 23,234 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Sei Investments holds 0% or 11,415 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division holds 0% or 72 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.03M shares. Heartland Advsr Incorporated reported 193,862 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.01% or 262,277 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,845 shares. 63,270 are owned by Prescott Gp Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Millennium Lc reported 340,261 shares. Prudential Fin Inc owns 395,290 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) stake by 8,551 shares to 353,495 valued at $15.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) stake by 82,552 shares and now owns 349,687 shares. Nuveen California Amt Qlt Mu (NKX) was reduced too.

More notable recent AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Airline stocks sized up as earnings pour in – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Next-Day Air Star Of The Show As UPS Posts Solid Second Quarter Results – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load factor improves at Alaska Air – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.