Beach Point Capital Management LP Lifted Aar (AIR) Position by $2.32 Million; Rex Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by $425,000

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30 million, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 273,482 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 29.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 50C; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.74 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 21/05/2018 – AAR DOESN’T SEE FY19 EFFECT ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.48. About 2.33M shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 222,772 shares to 638,689 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen California Amt Qlt Mu (NKX) by 184,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,351 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mairs Power has 0.09% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 217,170 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.01% or 11,202 shares. 24,912 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 23,234 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 29,934 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Regions Fin holds 6,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt holds 0.32% or 159,791 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested in 0.01% or 8,226 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 48,825 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mondrian Invest stated it has 0.14% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Wells Fargo And Co Mn, California-based fund reported 107,039 shares.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.65 million for 40.48 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.