Beach Point Capital Management LP Increases Position in Moneygram Intl (MGI); Cypress Capital Group Decreased Its Altria Group (MO) Position by $476,805 as Market Value Declined

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 8,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 86,038 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 94,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 7.51M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 1.74M shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q REV. $380.0M, EST. $386.2M; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 14/05/2018 – Sand Grove Capital Management Exits Position in MoneyGram; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss/Shr 83c; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 583,203 shares to 655,021 shares, valued at $25.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 264,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,762 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen California Amt Qlt Mu (NKX).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.