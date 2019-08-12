Beach Point Capital Management LP Increased Moneygram Intl (MGI) Position; Pldt Sponsored Adr (PHI) Sellers Decreased By 19.09% Their Shorts

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) stake by 60.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp acquired 1.11M shares as Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI)’s stock declined 26.65%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 2.95 million shares with $6.01M value, up from 1.83M last quarter. Moneygram Intl Inc now has $204.38 million valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 1.78 million shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 24C; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE TO DECLINE BETWEEN 4% AND 6%; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service; 29/05/2018 – MoneyGram Launches Money Transfer Service to All Bank Accounts in Ghana; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss/Shr 83c

Pldt Inc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:PHI) had a decrease of 19.09% in short interest. PHI’s SI was 352,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.09% from 435,400 shares previously. With 112,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Pldt Inc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:PHI)’s short sellers to cover PHI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 14,703 shares traded. PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) has declined 12.98% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHI News: 07/05/2018 – Philippine telecom PLDT slashes stake in Germany’s Rocket Internet; 07/03/2018 – PLDT LTD – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 13.37 BLN PESOS VS 20.01 BLN PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Philippines’ PLDT slashes stake in German e-tailer; 21/05/2018 – PLDT Inc: PLDT, Voyager Innovations begin nationwide roll out of e-commerce on-boarding program for SMEs – May 21, 2018; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FIRST PACIFIC CO LTD 0142.HK – PLDT’S FY TOTAL REVENUES 159.93 BLN PESOS VS 165.26 BLN PESOS; 07/03/2018 – FIRST PACIFIC CO LTD 0142.HK – FOR 2018, PLDT GROUP’S CAPEX IS EXPECTED TO REACH 58.0 BILLION PESOS; 10/05/2018 – PLDT INC TEL.PS – REPORTED NET INCOME IN 1Q18 UP 39% TO 6.9 BILLION PESOS; 06/03/2018 PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 10/05/2018 – PLDT’s First-Quarter Core Income Up 13 Percent (Video); 07/05/2018 – Philippines’ PLDT trims stake in German tech investor

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications services in the Philippines. The company has market cap of $5.01 billion. The companyÂ’s Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, activities support services, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services. It has a 34.03 P/E ratio. This segment also sells WiFi access equipment; develops financial technology solutions; offers insurance products; and operates as a content provider.