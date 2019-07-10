Beach Point Capital Management LP Increased Moneygram Intl (MGI) Position; Eagle Capital Management Cut Its W R Berkley (WRB) Stake

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased W R Berkley Corp (WRB) stake by 16.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 10,984 shares as W R Berkley Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 13.31%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 56,060 shares with $4.75 million value, down from 67,044 last quarter. W R Berkley Corp now has $12.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.79. About 545,836 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) stake by 60.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp acquired 1.11 million shares as Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI)’s stock declined 15.49%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 2.95M shares with $6.01 million value, up from 1.83M last quarter. Moneygram Intl Inc now has $150.84 million valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 1.21M shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 72.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors (MGI); 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss/Shr 83c; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 14/05/2018 – Sand Grove Capital Management Exits Position in MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q REV. $380.0M, EST. $386.2M; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. WRB’s profit will be $113.54M for 27.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.04% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 161,644 shares to 4.59M valued at $579.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 111,543 shares and now owns 33.05M shares. Class A was raised too.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 19,435 shares to 192,832 valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) stake by 82,552 shares and now owns 349,687 shares. Dowdupont Inc was reduced too.

