Beach Point Capital Management LP Increased By $2.22 Million Its Moneygram Intl (MGI) Holding; Kellner Capital Has Lifted Red Hat (RHT) Holding

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) stake by 60.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp acquired 1.11M shares as Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI)’s stock declined 15.49%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 2.95M shares with $6.01 million value, up from 1.83M last quarter. Moneygram Intl Inc now has $134.08 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 1.52M shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 72.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss $52.5M; 29/05/2018 – MoneyGram Launches Money Transfer Service to All Bank Accounts in Ghana; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 8% AND 10%; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q EPS 11c

Kellner Capital Llc increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 231.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kellner Capital Llc acquired 41,500 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock rose 2.94%. The Kellner Capital Llc holds 59,400 shares with $10.85M value, up from 17,900 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Red Hat’s Q1 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “It’s done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says ‘Red Hat is still Red Hat’ – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Real Millionaires of Red Hat: Who made what after sale to IBM – Triad Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 8 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 0.04% or 149,644 shares. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 71,984 shares or 0% of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 403,955 shares. Seabridge Invest Ltd accumulated 2,635 shares. Barclays Plc holds 760,339 shares. 109,566 are owned by Vertex One Asset Mgmt. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co owns 235,733 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 18.28 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital owns 1,237 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments owns 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 139,299 shares. Manufacturers Life Comm The invested in 181,397 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 66,093 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MoneyGram News: MGI Stock Skyrockets on Ripple Deal – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MoneyGram International Reports Successful Refinancing – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 06/24/2019: OMF,LYG,RF,MGI – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for MoneyGram (MGI) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MoneyGram to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.